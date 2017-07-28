FREE TICKET WEEK: NICKELBACK @ NOON | ONE REPUBLIC @ 4PM | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

‘Full House,’ ‘Family Matters’ & Rest Of ‘TGIF’ Coming To Hulu

July 28, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Full House, Hulu
(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By: Greg Sacidor

Some of your favorite 90’s sitcoms are coming to Hulu.

This week, the streaming service announced they have acquired the rights to the former ABC TGIF sitcoms Full HouseFamily Matters, Perfect Strangers, Step by Step and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal includes more than 800 episodes in total.

Every episode from these five series will arrive on Hulu Friday, September 29.

ABC’s TGIF lineup originally ran from 1989-2000 and then gain from 2003-2005.

