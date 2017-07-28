The Killers Announce North American Tour Including Philadelphia Show

By: Greg Sacidor

The Killers are headed to Philadelphia!

Related: The Killers Share ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ Album Tracklist

Friday (July 28), the band known for hits such as “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me” announced their 2018 North American tour.

The tour will feature 18 stops in Canada and the United States, including one here in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

We did pretty good on the other side of the pond.. don't make us look bad, USA. https://t.co/cJDaUMDKeG —

The Killers (@thekillers) July 28, 2017

Earlier this week The Killers announced the tracklist for their upcoming fifth studio album Wonderful Wonderful. It will mark the band’s first album in over five years.