The Killers Announce North American Tour Including Philadelphia Show

July 28, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: The Killers
The Killers' Brandon Flowers (Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

By: Greg Sacidor

The Killers are headed to Philadelphia!

Related: The Killers Share ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ Album Tracklist

Friday (July 28), the band known for hits such as “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me” announced their 2018 North American tour.

The tour will feature 18 stops in Canada and the United States, including one here in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

Earlier this week The Killers announced the tracklist for their upcoming fifth studio album Wonderful Wonderful. It will mark the band’s first album in over five years.

