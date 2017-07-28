The Killers Release New Song ‘Run For Cover,’ Announce Tour

By Jon Wiederhorn
The Killers have released another new song, “Run For Cover,” and announced a tour that starts August 8 in Chicago and runs through early next year. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
The band will be supporting its new album Wonderful, Wonderful, which comes out September 22. The Killers released the album’s lead single, “The Man,” last month. The new record, the band’s fifth, is the follow-up to 2012’s Battle Born.
During the four years that passed between the two discs, the band put out a Christmas album called Don’t Waste Your Wishes and frontman Brandon Flowers released his solo record The Desired Effect.
Listen to “Run For Cover” here:
The Killers 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival
10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
11/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
11/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
11/10 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
11/13 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
11/14 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
11/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/17 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena
11/19 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
11/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ GE Arena
11/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
11/25 – Sheffield, UK @ Arena
11/27 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/28 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
01/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
01/06 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
01/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
01/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
01/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
01/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
01/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
01/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock LIve
01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
02/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
02/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
02/05 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
02/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena