‘Mean Girls’ Musical Cast Announced

By: Greg Sacidor

Now this is “so fetch!”

The cast for the musical adaptation of Mean Girls has been announced. According to Variety, Broadway veteran and Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler will play Tina Fey’s role of the calculus teacher.

Erika Henningsen, who most recently was in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables, will play Lindsay Lohan’s role of Cady and Taylor Louderman, currently staring in Kinky Boots, will play Rachel McAdams’ role of Regina.

Grey Henson, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell, Barrett Wilbert Weed and Rick Younger have also all signed on to join the cast.

Philadelphia area native Tina Fey, who wrote the script for the 2004 film, wrote the book for this musical production.

Mean Girls will run from October 31 – December 3 in Washington D.C. and will be a candidate for Broadway next season.