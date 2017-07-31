FREE TICKET WEEK: LIFEHOUSE @ NOON | GOO GOO DOLLS @ 4PM | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

‘Mean Girls’ Musical Cast Announced

July 31, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: Mean Girls
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By: Greg Sacidor

Now this is “so fetch!”

Related: ‘Full House,’ ‘Family Matters’ & Rest Of ‘TGIF’ Coming To Hulu

The cast for the musical adaptation of Mean Girls has been announced. According to Variety, Broadway veteran and Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler will play Tina Fey’s role of the calculus teacher.

Erika Henningsen, who most recently was in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables, will play Lindsay Lohan’s role of Cady and Taylor Louderman, currently staring in Kinky Boots, will play Rachel McAdams’ role of Regina.

Grey Henson, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell, Barrett Wilbert Weed and Rick Younger have also all signed on to join the cast.

Philadelphia area native Tina Fey, who wrote the script for the 2004 film, wrote the book for this musical production.

Mean Girls will run from October 31 – December 3 in Washington D.C. and will be a candidate for Broadway next season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!
Mealey's Ticket Window

Listen Live