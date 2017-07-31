MTV Officially Bringing Back ‘TRL’

By: Greg Sacidor

Get ready for a blast from the past as TRL is coming back to MTV.

After ending its run nearly nine years ago, MTV is bring back the hit show Total Request Live. While it will keep a similar format to the original series, the new TRL will not be hosted by Carson Daly, who hosted the show from its launch in 1998 to 2003. Rather it will rely on five different co-hosts including rapper and comedian DC Young Fly and Chicago radio host Erik Zachary, according to the New York Times.

The new TRL will be a daily hour long broadcast during MTV’s afternoon schedule. The network’s president Chris McCarthy says the show may even expand to two or three hours a day as it develops.

A new studio facing Times Square in New York is currently be constructed for the re-launch of the show, which will air beginning in October.

TRL originally ran on MTV for more than 2,000 episodes from 1998-2008.