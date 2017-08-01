Katy Perry Giving Away Concert Tickets To Fans Who Donate Their Time

By: Greg Sacidor

Katy Perry wants to give you free tickets to one of her upcoming shows!

As part of a partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Katy Perry is giving tickets to fans who donate to supplies or their time.

By signing up on Global Citizen’s website to donate supplies to a local Boys and Girls Club, fans will be entered to win a pair of general admission tickets to Perry’s Witness: The Tour. By signing up and donating their time as a volunteer at their local Boys and Girls Club, fans will be entered to win a pair of VIP tickets to the tour and a meet-and-greet with the “Chained To The Rhythm” artist.

“Actions speak louder than tweets,” Perry wrote on social media. “We can create change in our own communities.”

❤Actions speak louder than Tweets❤ We can create change in our own communities: sign up w/ @GlblCtzn & visit your l… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 31, 2017

Perry’s Witness: The Tour will begin this September. It will come to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Monday, September 18.