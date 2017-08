By Robyn Collins

Known animal lover Miley Cyrus has shared a sweet, and sexy, selfie post with some of her furry friends.

Her dogs Emu, Dora and Mary Jane are cuddled up in bed with the singer, who appears topless, with a hint of her dream-catcher tattoo showing over the edge of the covers.

It’s a good thing several strategically placed flower emojis cover up some of the more delicate parts.