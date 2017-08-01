FREE TICKET WEEK: LIFEHOUSE @ NOON | GOO GOO DOLLS @ 4PM | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

WATCH: Apple Music Shares New ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Preview

August 1, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Apple, Carpool Karaoke
(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By: Greg Sacidor

Carpool Karaoke is headed to Apple Music and it looks like it will be AMAZING!

The music streaming platform released a new trailer Monday (July 31) for their new original weekly series.

As “On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson plays in the background, we get to see a number of the celebs who will hop in the car together such as John Cena, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, LeBron James, Joe Jonas, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Shaquille O’Neal, Blake Shelton and many more.

Carpool Karaoke The Series will premiere exclusively on Apple Music August 8.

