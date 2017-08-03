Justin Bieber Offers Insight Into Why He Canceled Tour

By: Greg Sacidor

Justin Bieber has spoken.

Wednesday (August 2), Bieber shared on Instagram a lengthy message that offered some insight into why he canceled the final leg of his Purpose World Tour.

“I want you all to know this tour has been unbelievable and taught me so much about myself,” Bieber wrote. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be sustainable. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable.”

The “Sorry” artist went on to write that his message was “just an opportunity” for fans to know his heart.

Bieber canceled the final leg of his world tour back in July. It featured a number of stops across the United States including two in East Rutherford, New Jersey.