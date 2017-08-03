FREE TICKET WEEK: LIFEHOUSE @ NOON | GOO GOO DOLLS @ 4PM | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Get First Look At Lady Gaga’s World Tour Setup

August 3, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: Lady Gaga
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

By: Greg Sacidor

Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour is officially underway and we have our first look at its setup.

A number of photos have surfaced offering fans a look into what they can expect when they go to see Lady Gaga on tour.

Based on the photos, it appears the “Million Reasons” artist will have multiple stages, including two circular ones from which she will perform on.

Gaga announced her latest world tour in February of this year following her well-received halftime performance at Super Bowl LI. The tour will come to Philadelphia for two shows on September 10 and 11.

