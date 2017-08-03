PSPCA To Partner With Chipotle For Community Giving Fundraiser

By: Greg Sacidor

The Pennsylvania SPCA is teaming with Chipotle for a good cause.

On Thursday, August 10 the PSPCA will partner with 62 Chipotle locations throughout the Philadelphia area, Central Pennsylvania, and Southern New Jersey as part of their community giving efforts.

The participating locations will donate 50 percent of their sales from August 10 (10:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.) to the PSPCA’s life saving-mission when the fundraiser is mentioned at check out or the designated flyer is presented via hard copy or smartphone.

2017 marks the 150th year of the PSPCA. They are featured weekly on Today’s 96.5’s Pet of the Week.

Participating locations include:

Pennsylvania

Abington – 1437 Old York Road, Abington, PA

Airport Square – 30 Airport Square, North Wales, PA

Ardmore (Main Line) – 133 W. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA

Bala Cynwyd – 4030 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Bethlehem = 1870 Airport Road, Allentown, PA

Camp Hill – 3216 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA

Carlisle – 40 Noble Blvd., Carlisle, PA

Cedar Crest – 3114 W. Tighman Street, Allentown, PA

Central Lancaster – 2081 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA

Chambersburg – 975 Noland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA

Concordville – 1751 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, PA

Dickson City – 1245 Commerce Boulevard, Dickson City, PA9

Doylestown – 569 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA

Exton – 241 North Pottstown Pike, Exton, PA

Fort Washington – 1673 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA

Freemansburg – 4743 Freemansburg, Easton, PA

Gateway Wayne – 239 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA

Hanover – 32 Wilson Avenue, Hanover, PA

Harrisburg – 5106 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA

Havertown – 116 W. Township Line Road, Havertown, PA

Hershey – 210 W. Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA

King of Prussia – 160 North Gulph Road (Food Court), King of Prussia, PA

Lebanon – 1451 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA

Lehigh Valley – 837 Lehigh Lifestyle Center, Whitehall, PA

Lewisburg – 7431 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg, PA

Marple – 400 S. State Road, Springfield, PA

Mechanicsburg – 6455 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA

Neshaminy – 3580 Horizon Boulevard, Trevose, PA

Newtown Square – 3741 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA

Philadelphia – 1200 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia – 2327 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia – 3400 Lancaster Avenue (Drexel University), Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia – 1625 Chestnut Street (Liberty Place), Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia – 9173 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia – 8500 Essington Ave. (Airport), Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia – 1512 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia – 1100 West Montgomery Avenue (Temple University), Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia – 3925 Walnut Street (UPENN), Philadelphia, PA

Plymouth Meeting – 500 West Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA

Reading – 2733 Papermill Road, Reading, PA

Shrewsbury – 98 Sofia Drive, Shrewsbury, PA

South York – 1923 Springwood Road, York, PA

Springfield – 801 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA

Trexlertown – 750 N. Krocks Road, Allentown, PA

Warminster – 25 Street Road, Warminster, PA

Warrington – 1513 Main Street (Valley Square), Warrington, PA

Wayne – 309 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA

West Chester – 101 Turner Lane (Turner Square), West Chester, PA

Wilkes Barre – 280 Mundy Street, Wilkes Barre, PA

Willow Grove – 2618 Moreland Road, Willow Grove, PA

York – 2801 Concord Road, York, PA

York – 890 Loucks Road, York, PA

New Jersey