Disney Princesses Returning To Theaters

August 4, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Disney
(Matt Stroshane/Disney via Getty Images)

By: Greg Sacidor

Some of your favorite Disney princesses are headed back to the big screen!

From September 15 – October 19, five of the company’s most iconic princesses will return to select theaters for 14 showtimes across a one week span each.

Belle and the 1991 film Beauty and the Beast will kick off Disney and AMC Theater’s Dream Big, Princess campaign. The movie will run in theaters from September 15 – 21.

Beauty and the Beast will then be followed by Mulan (September 22-28), Tangled (September 29 – October 5), The Princess and the Frog (October 6-12), and Brave (October 13-19).

Advance tickets are on sale now through the AMC Theaters website.

