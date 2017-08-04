Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance Since Tour Cancelation

By Hayden Wright

In the weeks since Justin Bieber canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose Tour, the singer has kept a low profile—apart from that lengthy apology. Last night, Bieber made his first public appearance since making the announcement, at a fashion event for his stylist Karla Welch. Welch unveiled a new line of t-shirts in collaboration with Hanes that were inspired by Bieber’s preferred longline look.

People reports that Justin “took a few sips from a bottle of Corona and posed for a few photos” alongside manager Scooter Braun at the event. Otherwise, it sounds like a low-key L.A. evening.

Meanwhile, the Beverly Hills Police Department determined that Bieber will not be charged in the incident in which his car struck a paparazzo while he was leaving a church event in Los Angeles, reports Newsday.

This period of change inspired some soul-searching in Bieber: “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be,” he wrote.