NOW PLAYING: HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS | LISTEN LIVE ALL WEEKEND

‘Will & Grace’ Already Renewed For Season Two

August 4, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: Will & Grace

By: Greg Sacidor

The revival of Will & Grace will be back for a second season!

Related: MTV Officially Bringing Back ‘TRL’

Thursday (August 3), NBC announced the reboot of the popular comedy series has already been picked up for a second season. Even better, the soon-to-debut first season has been extended from 12 to 16 episodes.

Along with this announcement, NBC also released an all-new sneak peek at the upcoming season.

Will & Grace debuted in 1998 and ran for nine seasons through 2005.

Nearly 12 years later, Will & Grace will return on September 28.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!
Mealey's Ticket Window
Get Out And Hear Some Music!

Listen Live