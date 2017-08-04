‘Will & Grace’ Already Renewed For Season Two

By: Greg Sacidor
The revival of Will & Grace will be back for a second season!
Thursday (August 3), NBC announced the reboot of the popular comedy series has already been picked up for a second season. Even better, the soon-to-debut first season has been extended from 12 to 16 episodes.
Along with this announcement, NBC also released an all-new sneak peek at the upcoming season.
Will & Grace debuted in 1998 and ran for nine seasons through 2005.
Nearly 12 years later, Will & Grace will return on September 28.
