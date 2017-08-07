Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Announce Separation

By: Greg Sacidor

Hollywood couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating.

Sunday (August 6), Pratt took to his Facebook page to announce the news.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Pratt wrote. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star added.

Pratt and Faris began dating in May of 2008. They got married a year later in the summer of 2009. The two have one child together, Jack, who will turn five this month.