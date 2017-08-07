Simon Cowell: ‘There’s Nothing To Stop’ One Direction From Reuniting

By: Greg Sacidor

The man who helped form One Direction says “there’s nothing to stop” the band from reuniting.

Related: Which One Direction Member Does Louis Tomlinson Most Trust To Babysit?

“I think it’s fun being out there on your own, but what I hope’s going to happen is that they remember how much fun it was being in a group,” Simon Cowell said on the podcast Bizarre Life with Dan Wootton. “There’s nothing to stop them, if they want to, to get together for a tour, for an album.”

Despite all of their solo success, Cowell said he always thought of Harry, Liam, Louis, Niall and Zayn as “in the band.” When it comes to Zayn Malik, who departed from the group in March of 2015, Cowell said he could “a hundred percent” come back.

Related: Niall Horan Can’t Rule Out Collaborations With One Direction Bandmates

When it comes to a reunion of arguably the most popular boy band of all-time, Cowell said he believes everyone has to sign on for it. “It’s not something you’ve got to do for the rest of your life, but you could come back, do it for a while,” he said.

One Direction’s last album as a group (Made In The A.M.) was released in November of 2015. Since then all five members have released solo singles that have been met with great fanfare and success.

Liam (“Strip That Down”), Louis (“Back To You”), and Niall (“Slow Hands”) all currently have a single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.