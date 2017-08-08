WATCH: Dog Plays Dead To Not Leave The Park

By: Greg Sacidor

This dog just didn’t want to leave the park!

In a video shared by Australian television network 9 News Gold Coast, a golden retriever takes on his owner in an epic battle of man vs. dog.

As the owner tries to leave the park, his dog decided to play dead in attempt to stay.

After an almost minute-long battle, the dog eventually follows its owner who took his dog’s leash off and began to walk away.

Watch the whole thing go down in the video below.