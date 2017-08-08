Miley Cyrus Announces Release Date For ‘Younger Now’ Album

By: Greg Sacidor

Miley Cyrus is ready to drop her next album this fall.

Tuesday (August 8), the 24-year-old artist announced her next album Younger Now will be released on September 29.

The album will serve as Cyrus’ sixth studio album and first since 2015. It will feature lead single “Malibu,” which was released in May of this year.

Monday (August 7) it was announced that Cyrus will perform at the 2017 MTV VMAs. Other artists slated to perform include Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and more.