Disney To Pull Movies From Netflix

By: Greg Sacidor

Get ready to no longer access your favorite Disney films via Netflix.

Tuesday (August 8), Disney announced plans to pull its movie collection from Netflix. The news comes as Disney is looking to launch a streaming service of its own in 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Not many details were shared in regards to Disney’s streaming service. However, CEO Bob Iger said all Pixar and Disney-branded films would likely appear on the new service exclusively. The service will also make available shows and movies made specifically for the platform.

With the news, the release of Disney’s highly-anticipated Frozen 2 is now being put into question. With the follow-up to the 2013 hit scheduled to be released in November of 2019, it could mean Frozen 2 will only be available through the new service.