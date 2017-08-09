John Mayer Pays Tribute To Country Icon Glen Campbell

By: Greg Sacidor

“Whether I play it right or wrong, I rather have played it.”

John Mayer performed in Nashville Tuesday (August 8), just mere hours after news broke about the passing of country music icon Glen Campbell. During his show, Mayer took the time to pay tribute to the Rhinestone Cowboy with a performance of his 1967 song “Gentle On My Mind.”

Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2011. He passed away Tuesday at the age of 81.

He is survived by his wife Kim Campbell and his eight children.

Mayer will perform at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on August 18.