WATCH: Will Smith, James Corden Sing ‘Getting’ Jiggy Wit It’ On Carpool Karaoke

By: Greg Sacidor

Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke has debuted with a Philadelphia flavor.

The first episode of the new Carpool Karaoke series featured Philadelphia native Will Smith and late night talk show host James Corden. While the full episode is available only through the streaming service, Apple is giving fans a little taste of the series by releasing the episode’s first six minutes.

In the video, Smith and Corden jam in the car to Smith’s 1998 hit “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and his 1993 track with DJ Jazzy Jeff “Boom! Shake The Room.”

To take a trip back to the 90’s with Smith and Corden, check out the video above.

The next Carpool Karaoke will premiere August 15. It will feature Alicia Keys and John Legend, as well as Metallica and Billy Eichner.