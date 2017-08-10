Nick Jonas Cast in ‘Chaos Walking’ Alongside Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley

By Abby Hassler

Nick Jonas has signed on to appear in the post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking alongside Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming), according to Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), the film is based on the young adult/science fiction novel by Patrick Ness.

Jonas will play the part of Davy Prentiss Jr., who is a soldier in the army fueled by jealousy over his father’s mentorship of his longtime rival Todd Hewitt, played by Tom Holland. Mads Mikkelsen will play Jonas’ father.

“So excited to join this incredible cast and creative team as Davy in Chaos Walking,” Jonas wrote. “Can’t wait to get to work!”

The movie is set to arrive March 1, 2019.