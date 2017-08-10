P!nk Reveals Release Date, Cover Art For New Album

August 10, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: p!nk

By: Greg Sacidor

P!nk’s next album is almost here.

Related: P!nk Reveals Plans For New Music Video

Wednesday (August 10), the Philadelphia area native shared new details on her upcoming album Beautiful Trauma, including its cover art.

“I’m certifiably, insanely proud of this album,” P!nk wrote on social media. “It’s been a while, and I’m grateful for all the years we’ve had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you.”

Beautiful Trauma will mark the first album for the “Just Like Fire” artist in five years. It will be released this fall on October 13.

The album’s lead single “What About Us,” is available now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!
Mealey's Ticket Window
Get Out And Hear Some Music!

Listen Live