P!nk Reveals Release Date, Cover Art For New Album

By: Greg Sacidor

P!nk’s next album is almost here.

Wednesday (August 10), the Philadelphia area native shared new details on her upcoming album Beautiful Trauma, including its cover art.

“I’m certifiably, insanely proud of this album,” P!nk wrote on social media. “It’s been a while, and I’m grateful for all the years we’ve had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you.”

Beautiful Trauma will mark the first album for the “Just Like Fire” artist in five years. It will be released this fall on October 13.

The album’s lead single “What About Us,” is available now.