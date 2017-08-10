WATCH: ‘Sesame Street’ Characters Make Special Video For John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter

By: Greg Sacidor

How many kids would love to have this happen to them?

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram Wednesday (August 9) to share a video of her one-year-old daughter Luna watching for the first time her dad John Legend on Sesame Street.

The video Luna was watching featured her dad and a number of the show’s characters all saying hello to her.

“When John first posted this video to instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn’t go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is,” Teigen wrote.

Check out the absolutely adorable video below!