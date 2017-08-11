WATCH: Channing Tatum Goes Full ‘Magic Mike’ For Gas Station Employee

By: Greg Sacidor

One lucky gas station employee got the full Magic Mike experience firsthand.

Related: WATCH: Will Smith, James Corden Sing ‘Getting’ Jiggy Wit It’ On Carpool Karaoke

During a stop at a North Carolina Sunoco gas station, Channing Tatum showed off his best dance moves for a store employee named Beatrice. Even better, he also shared them with his over 20 million fans live on Facebook.

The 37-year-old actor was down to earth during the whole visit. He not only danced with Beatrice, but he also interacted with a number of visitors who were also at the gas station.

To see the entire visit, watch the full video below.