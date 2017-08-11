Phillip Phillips Releases ‘Miles,’ His First New Music in Three Years

By Jon Wiederhorn

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips has released a new single “Miles,” his first new music in three years. The delay was caused by a legal dispute Phillips was ensnared in with 19 Entertainment about an allegedly unfair contract he signed with them. That case has since been settled.

“I am so excited to have the connection with my fans again by releasing new music,” Phillips said in a statement.

“’Miles, is about going through change but not being alone while it’s happening. Just knowing that there is always light after dark. This has been a really interesting journey and I’ve learned a lot personally and professionally. This is a new time and I’m excited about taking everyone along. It’s good stuff!”

Phillips was the winner of the 2012 season of American Idol.

His legal wrangle with 19 Entertainment started in January 2015 when he sued them for taking advantage of him. The company counter sued for breach of contract six months later. In an interview, Phillips admitted that the lawsuits took their toll on his mental health and influenced some of the material on his upcoming album.

“Sometimes you might forget about it,” he told Billboard. “But it’s kind of always hanging over your head or on your shoulder, a lot more than what people realize.”

Phillips is currently touring with Goo Goo Dolls. Dates are scheduled through September. All tour dates and ticket links can be found here.

Listen to “Miles” below: