Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Coming To A Grocery Store Near You

By: Greg Sacidor

Fall is almost here which means it’s almost time for Pumpkin Spice Latte season!

Everyone’s favorite fall drink will soon become available, but while Starbucks has yet to officially announce its launch date, fans now have two new ways to get their Pumpkin Spice Latte fix.

This week Starbucks announced their two newest products, a ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee.

According to a press release, both products will be available at your local grocery store. The ready-to-drink latte will hit shelves later this month for a suggested retail price of $2.79, while the ground coffee is available now in 11-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $9.99.

This year Starbucks customers will have six ways to enjoy the Pumpkin Spice Latte flavors. Along with their latest two products, Starbucks will also offer Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte K-Cup Pods, Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Instant Pumpkin Spice Lattes and a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink.