‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion Gets Premiere Date

By: Greg Sacidor

The Jersey Shore cast will officially get back together this summer!

E! has announced they will air Road Trip Reunion: Return To The Jersey Shore on Sunday, August 20.

Original cast members Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will all reunite for the first time in five years for a road trip back to the shore where they first became famous.

Ohhh Yeahhhh #ReunionRoadTrip Yeahhhhh !!! It's Happening Aug 20th On E! Network ...... 🙌🏽🔥💯 A post shared by DJ Pauly D (@djpaulyd) on Aug 11, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

It's happening.. Roadtrip style! ☺️ #JerseyShoreReunion A post shared by Samantha💟 "Sammi Sweetheart" (@sammisweetheart) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

August 20th 🇮🇹 #ReunionRoadTrip @eentertainment A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

While some kept in touch over the years, this reunion will be the first time some of the cast members have spoken with one another since they were all last together. “Pauly D was my boy in the house,” Sorrentino told E! “Its been five years and we haven’t spoken.”

Details of a reunion between the reality stars first emerged in July of this year after they were spotted walking the boardwalk in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

Jersey Shore debuted in December of 2009. The reality series would go on to film a total of six seasons in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, Miami, Florida and Florence, Italy. It also led to a number of spin-off series such as Snooki & Jwoww, The Pauly D Project and The Show With Vinny.