Miley Cyrus Announces New Single ‘Younger Now’

By: Greg Sacidor
Miley Cyrus is “so excited” to release her next single.
The 24-year-old artist announced Sunday (August 13) she will release her new single “Younger Now” this Friday (August 18). The single will serve as the title track for her upcoming album.
“I’ve been tryin to keep the secret but I can’t hide it any longer,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram. “I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you! I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work!”
Earlier this month Cyrus revealed her album Younger Now will be released on September 29.
The album will be Cyrus’ sixth studio album and first since 2015. Along with “Younger Now,” the album will also feature Cyrus’ single “Malibu.”