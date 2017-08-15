SHAWN MENDES FREE TICKETS TODAY!  LISTEN BETWEEN 4PM-5PM TO WIN | LISTEN LIVE

Chick-fil-A Now Serving Breakfast Bowl With Chicken Nuggets

August 15, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Chick-fil-A
(PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

By: Greg Sacidor

Chick-fil-A is now offering their customers a new way to start their morning.

The widely-popular restaurant has just rolled out their new Hash Brown Scramble Bowl, the first breakfast bowl they have ever offered. The bowl consists of Chick-fil-A’s signature tot style hash browns, scrambled eggs, a Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend, and a choice of sliced Chick-fil-A nuggets or sausage. The bowl is served with Jalapeño Salsa. It is also offered as a burrito.

“At Chick-fil-A, we understand the importance of breakfast and want to provide a wide range of options to our guests who are looking for a fast and delicious breakfast,” said Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development, in a statement. “[The Hash Brown Scramble Bowl] is a great fit for those seeking a delicious and hearty breakfast that is also packed with protein.”

Chick-fil-A’s new breakfast items are now available nationwide for $3.49. They will replace Chick-fil-A’s current Breakfast Burrito.

