There Is No Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears Collaboration In The Works

By: Greg Sacidor

Don’t get too excited, there will be no collaboration between Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears anytime soon.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the former *NSYNC member said the recent speculation about the two iconic artists working together was “false.”

Speculation about a possible collaboration between the former couple began when the hosts of the podcast Pop University reported that when they approached famed producer Timbaland, who has worked with both artists in the past and is reportedly currently working with Timberlake, about the subject he said, “Oh it’s coming.”

While it may not be happening now, a possible collaboration between Timberlake and Spears is not completely out of the question. Both artists have expressed interest in working with one another in the recent past.

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002.