Johnny Depp Visits Children’s Hospital Dressed As Captain Jack Sparrow

August 16, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean
(Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

By: Greg Sacidor

Johnny Depp may have given his best performance to date with this one.

The 54-year-old actor recently transformed himself into his Pirates of the Caribbean alter ego Captain Jack Sparrow to pay a surprise visit to children at the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, Canada.

Depp met with a number of the hospital’s patients one-on-one and even joined in on a pirate party that was being held.

In total, Depp spent more than five hours bringing smiles to the children’s faces.

To see a recap of the visit, checkout the video below!

