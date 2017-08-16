Taylor Swift Was Too Pretty To Sketch For Courtroom Artist

By: Greg Sacidor

Aside from the jury’s decision, the biggest thing to come out of Taylor Swift’s recent trial was the sketches from inside the courtroom. Now the courtroom sketch artist is speaking out claiming the “Bad Blood” singer was just too “pretty” to properly draw.

“A person like Taylor Swift, who is very pretty – has perfectly proportioned dimensions on the face – is actually much harder to sketch,” Jedd Kandyba, the man behind Swift’s courtroom sketches, said in a recent interview.

“Some people are just easier to draw than others. If you give me somebody with a beard and glasses – bingo – got it.”

This was not the first time Kandyba had sketched Swift, as he admitted to practicing ahead of the trial. “It made me very nervous going into it,” he said. “That’s why I did practice sketches ahead of time.”

During Swift’s recent trial in Colorado many criticized the perceived inaccurate courtroom sketches of the pop star.

Swift emerged victorious as the jury ruled in her favor and awarded her the symbolic $1 she was countersuing for.