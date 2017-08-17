Emma Stone Tops 2017’s Highest-Paid Actress List

By: Greg Sacidor

Emma Stone is this year’s highest-paid actress in Hollywood.

The 28-year-old actress tops the 2017 edition of the list after earning a pretax income of $26 million, according to Forbes. Most of Stone’s income came from her hit film La La Land which grossed a total of $445.3 million at the box office and earned her an Oscar for Best Actress.

Stone unseated Jennifer Lawrence, who topped the list each of the previous two years. The Hunger Games star ranked third on this year’s list earning a total of $24 million.

The 10 ladies who made up this year’s list earned a total of $172.5 million combined from June 1, 2016 – June 1, 2017.

Stone’s next film Battle of the Sexes will hit theaters September 22. It tells the story of the famed 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Highest Paid Actresses 2017

10. Amy Adams – $11.5 million

T-8. Julia Roberts – $12 million

T-8. Cate Blanchett – $12 million

T-6. Charlize Theron – $14 million

T-6. Emma Watson – $14 million

5. Mila Kunis – $15.5 million

4. Melissa McCarthy – $18 million

3. Jennifer Lawrence – $24 million

2. Jennifer Aniston – $25.5 million

1. Emma Stone – $26 million