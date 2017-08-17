Katy Perry Postpones Philadelphia Concert

By: Greg Sacidor

Katy Perry has postponed her WITNESS: The Tour stop in Philadelphia.

Thursday (August 17), Perry announced she was forced to postpone dates on her upcoming tour, including the one here in the city of Brotherly Love. Instead of the originally scheduled September 18 date at the Wells Fargo Center, the show will now take place on October 12 at the same venue.

“Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week,” Perry said in a statement. “I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.”

All purchased tickets for the September 18 date will be honored. Refunds are also available at point purchase.

Perry first announced the launch of her tour in May of this year. It is in support of her fifth studio album Witness, which features the singles “Chained To The Rhythm,”Bon Appétit,” and “Swish Swish.”

Noah Cyrus will serve as Perry’s opening act in Philadelphia.