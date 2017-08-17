SHAWN MENDES FREE TICKETS TODAY!  LISTEN BETWEEN 4PM-5PM TO WIN | LISTEN LIVE

Shania Twain Announces Show In Philadelphia

August 17, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Shania Twain
(Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

By: Greg Sacidor

It’s time to “Feel Like A Woman” because Shania Twain is coming to Philadelphia!

On Thursday, July 12, 2018 Shania Twain will bring her Now Tour to the Wells Fargo Center. It will be in support of her first in fifteen years.

Twain made the big announcement Wednesday (August 16) night during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Tickets for this must see show go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Twain’s latest album Now is scheduled to be released September 29.

