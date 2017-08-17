Taylor Swift Thanks Company For Post-It Messages Of Support

By: Greg Sacidor

Taylor Swift knows how to say thanks!

The 27-year-old “Shake It Off” artist sent flowers to a Denver, Colorado company called Craftsy as a way to say thanks for their supportive messages throughout her recent trial.

The company, who sits across from the courthouse in which Swift was appearing, used post-it notes to to spell out Swift’s song lyrics such as “I knew you were trouble” and “People throw rocks at things that shine,” as well as messages such as “Free Tay” on their company windows.

Craftsy shared the a picture of the flowers they received on social media. “We’re so happy our messages brightened your day as much as your flowers brightened ours,” they wrote.

Thank you @taylorswift13! We're so happy our messages brightened your day as much as your flowers brightened ours! 🤗 https://t.co/Yd0QvdBXQh —

Craftsy (@beCraftsy) August 15, 2017

Swift emerged victorious in her trial as the jury ruled in her favor and awarded her the symbolic $1 she was countersuing for.