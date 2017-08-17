SHAWN MENDES FREE TICKETS TODAY!  LISTEN BETWEEN 4PM-5PM TO WIN | LISTEN LIVE

Taylor Swift Thanks Company For Post-It Messages Of Support

August 17, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Taylor Swift
(Theo Stroomer/Getty Images)

By: Greg Sacidor

Taylor Swift knows how to say thanks!

The 27-year-old “Shake It Off” artist sent flowers  to a Denver, Colorado company called Craftsy as a way to say thanks for their supportive messages throughout her recent trial.

The company, who sits across from the courthouse in which Swift was appearing, used post-it notes to to spell out Swift’s song lyrics such as “I knew you were trouble” and “People throw rocks at things that shine,” as well as messages such as “Free Tay” on their company windows.

Craftsy shared the a picture of the flowers they received on social media. “We’re so happy our messages brightened your day as much as your flowers brightened ours,” they wrote.

Swift emerged victorious in her trial as the jury ruled in her favor and awarded her the symbolic $1 she was countersuing for.

