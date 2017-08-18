SHAWN MENDES FREE TICKETS TODAY!  LISTEN BETWEEN 4PM-5PM TO WIN | LISTEN LIVE

Get Your First Look At 'Jersey Shore' Reunion With New Trailer

By: Greg Sacidor

Before the Jersey Shore cast officially gets back together, you can get a first look at what the highly-anticipated reunion will be like!

E! has released the first trailer for Road Trip Reunion: Return To The Jersey Shore. In it, fans get get a brief look at Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – who at one point is sporting the neck brace he was forced to wear during season four – all getting back together for the first time in five years.

Road Trip Reunion: Return To The Jersey Shore will air Sunday, August 20 at 9:30 p.m.

