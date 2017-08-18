SHAWN MENDES FREE TICKETS TODAY!  LISTEN BETWEEN 4PM-5PM TO WIN | LISTEN LIVE

WATCH: Dog Let Loose In Judge Judy’s Courtroom

Filed Under: Judge Judy

By: Greg Sacidor

Over the course of 20-plus years on television some crazy things have happened in the courtroom of Judge Judy Sheindlin, but nothing quite like this.

During a recent case, a man was suing for ownership of a dog he claimed was his. The only problem was the woman he was suing claimed it was hers.

Judge Judy had a quick way to resolve this case and that was by letting the dog loose in her courtroom in order to see who he would take to.

Once loose,  the dog named Baby Boy instantly took to his original owner closing the case for good.

“This means everything in the world to me. This is like my child,” the man said in a post-hearing interview.

Watch the video above to see this one-of-a-kind case.

