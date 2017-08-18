Five Things To Do Rather Than Watch The Eclipse

By: Greg Sacidor

Monday’s (August 21) total solar eclipse is all anyone wants to talk about these days. But if you have no interest in seeing the sun briefly blocked by the moon here are five other things you can do instead.

1. Back To School Shopping

Monday’s solar eclipse is expected to last a few hours. So what better way to spend your afternoon than in your favorite Target or other store knocking out all that pushed off back to school shopping?

2. Netflix

Not into the solar eclipse? If that’s you then just avoid the whole thing by watching your favorite movie or the last few episodes of Game of Thrones.

3. Sleep

This weekend is one of the last weekends of summer 2017. If you are too tired from all your weekend activities, the solar eclipse provides a great time to do nothing but catch up on those much need z’s.

4. Work

When the solar eclipse is visible in the Delaware Valley Monday many of us will be right in the middle of our work day – too busy to even realize what is going on outside.

5. Workout

If you have no interest in any of the previous options, you could always skip the 2017 solar eclipse and get your sweat on!