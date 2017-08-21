Artists Share Solar Eclipse Photos, Jokes

By Scott T. Sterling

Stars—they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to this year’s rare solar eclipse, which had celebs and regular folks all fired up just the same.

Being the first such solar event in 99 years, getting a glimpse (via special glasses) as it happened became a priority for some of the world’s favorite artists and musicians, who took to social media to share their experiences, and of course eclipse jokes.

Check out all the posts below.

Total eclipse vibes A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok (@lindley.ricky) A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Remember to wear proper glasses today when viewing the #SolarEclipse. You don't want to get... open.spotify.com/track/1VyDQtfh… —

Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 21, 2017

🌙 https://t.co/bgQCbAkPrS —

J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 21, 2017

Accidentally looked at the sun before the eclipse for a few seconds! I'll let y'all know if I turn into a vampire or not. —

Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) August 21, 2017

Total eclipse of the heart https://t.co/Ng8TuPk7wH —

Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 21, 2017

Looking forward to watching the sun high five the moon —

Jake Owen (@jakeowen) August 21, 2017

Watching the eclipse with @quiarahudes & her pretzel box on our roof https://t.co/DjSO8tKqpK —

Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 21, 2017

We have a message for the moon... girl, don’t stop the sun from shining down on me. #SolarEclipse2017 —

(@backstreetboys) August 21, 2017

Me trying to peek at the solar eclipse without "special" glasses🙈 https://t.co/TQjBgNwmU0 —

Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 21, 2017

Y'all, that was quite a spectacle.... A post shared by Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:50am PDT