Watch Bonnie Tyler Perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ with DNCE

By Hayden Wright

A rare total eclipse of the sun is great for Bonnie Tyler’s business model: Yesterday her 1983 classic “Total Eclipse of the Heart” rocketed up the iTunes chart to dethrone “Despacito” for the number one position.

As promised, Tyler performed the hit on a cruise ship, backed by Joe Jonas and his band DNCE at the precise moment of the total solar eclipse.

“Heartbreak is the total eclipse of the heart, I think,” the Welsh singer told CNN. “And you know, it just shows us that this universe is amazing. It just reminds us about what really is out there and what we’re part of.”

Watch Tyler’s performance here: