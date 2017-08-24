Katy Perry Debuts Star-Studded ‘Swish Swish’ Music Video

By: Greg Sacidor

Katy Perry brought out all the stars for this video!

Thursday (August 24), the 32-year-old artist released the music video for her single “Swish Swish.”

The video features fellow artist Nicki Minaj, who performs the halftime show, as well as Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, Molly Shannon of SNL fame, Terry Crews, sports stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Rob Gronkowski, and a number of viral video stars.

“Tune into the most absurd game of the century,” Perry wrote on social media.

Perry will bring her WITNESS: The Tour to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on October 12.