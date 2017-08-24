Are Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Planning A VMAs Duet?

By: Greg Sacidor

Could the long-standing feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry be coming to an end this Sunday at MTV’s Video Music Awards?

While rumors have been swirling that the two pop stars will finally squash their beef at this weekend’s VMAs in the form of a duet, the show’s producer is warning fans not to get excited.

“Not so far, no. That’s not happening as far as [I know],” Garrett English, the producer of the show told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve certainly seen all the rumors flying around, but that’s not happening.”

The VMAs have become known for their shocking moments, that is why it makes sense something like this could happen. After all, Katy Perry is the host of this year’s show and Taylor Swift is set to release her new single this Friday (August 25).

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air Sunday, August 27.