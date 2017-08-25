Did You Know: PALCS Educational Trips

As a cyber school, many are surprised to learn that we hold several educational trips every year. We hold multiple field trips (day trips) every month, though this post is referring to extended stay trips that can take you around the world or even just a few hours away.

In the past, PALCS has sponsored trips to China, Panama, Costa Rica, Quebec, Europe, the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, Washington, D.C., Harrisburg, and other places of cultural significance. This past year, a group of students traveled to Florida to study the marine labs. PALCS even has an extended stay educational trip committee dedicated to developing trip proposals and guidelines for trips focusing on key educational areas including language immersion, science and mathematics, history and humanities, and civics and leadership.

We have several exciting upcoming trips including a middle school peer leadership trip, a trip to South America, as well as a 10 day trip to England and Scotland.

This August, a group of PALCS high school students will be walking in Darwin’s footsteps as they explore the Galapagos Islands. They will first fly to Quito, Ecuador, to meet their tour director and explore all the sites, including the Intinan Museum. They will then move on to the islands and visit many sites including Isabela, Santa Cruz and San Cristobal islands. They will get the chance to observe giant tortoises, finches, mockingbirds and other animals that are unique to the islands.

This September, a group of middle school students in grades 7 and 8 along with 5 high school students in mentoring roles are traveling with PALCS staff to Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg, PA to participate in a 3 day peer leadership trip. Students will to learn how to interact and work with each other, discuss leadership characteristics and learn how they can lead their peers all while developing leadership skills.

Fast forwarding to 2018, we have a wonderful trip planned to England and Scotland in April. PALCS students in grades 9-12 will spend 10 unforgettable days learning about each countries rich history and exploring all the sites. The will visit London, Stonehenge, Shakespeare’s birthplace, Oxford, castles, Edinburgh and more! They will even have the chance to visit sites included in the popular Harry Potter movies.

Enrolled families should make sure to always check PALCSchool calendars and announcements to see what fun opportunities are available! There are adventures all around you, so make sure to take advantage of them and explore all the world and PALCS has to offer!