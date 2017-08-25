‘Fuller House’ Stars John Stamos & Lori Loughlin Hold ‘Frozen’ Lip-Sync

By: Greg Sacidor
We knew John Stamos and Lori Loughlin could work together on screen, but now we know they can also do so on social media.
Stamos recently shared a video on his Instagram of him and his Fuller House co-star lip-syncing “Love Is An Open Door,” from the 2013 hit animated film Frozen.
“Frozen in time with @loriloughlin,” Stamos captioned the video, which appears to have been shot on the set of their Netflix series.
Part one of Fuller House‘s third season is set to arrive on Netflix September 22 – the 30-year anniversary of the first-ever episode of the original Full House.
Fuller House first debuted on Netflix in February of 2016.