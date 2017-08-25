‘Fuller House’ Stars John Stamos & Lori Loughlin Hold ‘Frozen’ Lip-Sync

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

By: Greg Sacidor

We knew John Stamos and Lori Loughlin could work together on screen, but now we know they can also do so on social media.

Stamos recently shared a video on his Instagram of him and his Fuller House co-star lip-syncing “Love Is An Open Door,” from the 2013 hit animated film Frozen.

“Frozen in time with @loriloughlin,” Stamos captioned the video, which appears to have been shot on the set of their Netflix series.

"Frozen" in time w/ @loriloughlin

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Part one of Fuller House‘s third season is set to arrive on Netflix September 22 – the 30-year anniversary of the first-ever episode of the original Full House.

Fuller House first debuted on Netflix in February of 2016.

