Out of over 170 charter schools in the state, PA Leadership Charter School ranked as the #1 charter school in Pennsylvania for ACT scores.

Out of some 750+ local districts, charter and cyber charter schools in Pennsylvania, PA Leadership Charter School comes in 10th place for the highest ACT scores in the state.As reported on pennlive.com, PALCS was the only cyber charter school to rank in the top 50. With a composite ACT score of 26, we have tied with 20 other schools for tenth place, being one of only two charter schools on that list.

The ACT (American College Test) measure a student’s college readiness and the amount they have learned while in high school. Some think of it as the first thing a college admissions representative will consider when deciding who will be accepted or not. Scores on the ACT range from 1 to 36, with the average ACT score being 20.8. The test is based on questions about four different subjects, including math, reading, English and science.

Congratulations to our students, faculty, and the entire PALCS community! This is truly something to be proud of and would not be possible without each and every one of you! This furthers the achievements of our students, who have also previously made us rank as the #1 cyber charter school for SAT scores. To learn more about the excellent courses we offer that help our students succeed, visit our curriculum overview page.