Taylor Swift Introduces ‘New,’ “Better’ Way To Purchase Concert Tickets

By: Greg Sacidor

Swifties, Taylor Swift is helping you land tickets to her concerts and not those pesky bots!

Along with the release of her latest single “Look What You Made Me Do,” the 27-year-old artist announced Thursday (August 25) her new plan to help her fans overcome bots and land tickets to her shows.

In an animated video, Swift announced a partnership with Ticketmaster Verified Fan in which fans can register through her website to unlock the Taylor Swift Tix portal where they will have the “opportunity to engage in unique activities that advance their spot in line” such as shopping at her store, buying her music or watching her music videos.

Swift called this purchasing experience a “new,” “better” and “fun” way to buy tickets.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is the lead single from Swift’s highly-anticipated upcoming album Reputation. The album will serve as Swift’s sixth studio album and is expected to be released November 10.

The official music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” will premiere Sunday, August 27 during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

