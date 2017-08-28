Budweiser Made In America Set Times Announced

(Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

By: Greg Sacidor

Monday (August 28), the set times for each of the 67 artists who will perform at this year’s Budweiser Made In America were released.

This year’s festivities will be highlighted by founder JAY-Z returning to the two-day festival’s stage for the first time since 2012, when he served as the first-ever headliner. The famed rap mogul will be this year’s final performer on Sunday (September 3) at 9:30 p.m.

Other artists scheduled to perform include J.Cole, Marshmello, Migos, Solange, The Chainsmokers and more.

This will be the sixth consecutive year Budweiser Made In America has taken over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. Previous headliners have included Beyoncé, Coldplay, JAY-Z, Kanye West, Kings of Leon, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, Rihanna and The Weeknd.

To purchase tickets, click here.

