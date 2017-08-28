Taylor Swift Coming To A UPS Truck Near You

Filed Under: Taylor Swift
PHoto: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

By: Greg Sacidor

UPS is giving their trucks a new “Taylor-made” look.

Related: Taylor Swift Premieres ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

As part of a partnership with Taylor Swifr, UPS is placing the 27-year-old’s upcoming album cover on the side of their delivery trucks. The world’s largest package delivery company is calling their partnership with Swift one between “two cultural icons.”

Trucks with Swift’s album displayed on the side are currently being used in Atlanta, Nashville and New York City. UPS will soon announce when these trucks will begin deliveries in other cities across the country via their social media accounts.

Related: Check Out Taylor Swift’s Slithery New Merchandise

Speaking of social media, fans who take a photo of the specially-branded UPS trucks and then share it on social media by tagging the company and using #TaylorSwiftDelivery will have an opportunity to receive an improved chance at purchasing Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Last week Swift announced the Taylor Swift Tix portal, a “new” and “better” way to purchase her concert concert tickets.

Swift’s highly-anticipated album Reputation, featuring her new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” will be released November 10.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Today's Birthday Buddies!You can help celebrate even more birthdays by becoming a Today’s Birthday Buddy and donating here!
Mealey's Ticket Window

Listen Live