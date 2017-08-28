Taylor Swift Coming To A UPS Truck Near You

By: Greg Sacidor

UPS is giving their trucks a new “Taylor-made” look.

As part of a partnership with Taylor Swifr, UPS is placing the 27-year-old’s upcoming album cover on the side of their delivery trucks. The world’s largest package delivery company is calling their partnership with Swift one between “two cultural icons.”

Trucks with Swift’s album displayed on the side are currently being used in Atlanta, Nashville and New York City. UPS will soon announce when these trucks will begin deliveries in other cities across the country via their social media accounts.

Excited to be the Official Delivery Partner of Taylor Swift’s new album! Look for #TaylorSwiftDelivery trucks:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

(@UPS) August 25, 2017

Speaking of social media, fans who take a photo of the specially-branded UPS trucks and then share it on social media by tagging the company and using #TaylorSwiftDelivery will have an opportunity to receive an improved chance at purchasing Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Last week Swift announced the Taylor Swift Tix portal, a “new” and “better” way to purchase her concert concert tickets.

Swift’s highly-anticipated album Reputation, featuring her new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” will be released November 10.